Reviewing Calix Inc. (CALX)’s and BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) and BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix Inc. 7 0.81 N/A -0.32 0.00 BK Technologies Corporation 4 0.94 N/A -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Calix Inc. and BK Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -6.3% BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -3.7% -2.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.7 beta means Calix Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, BK Technologies Corporation has a -0.05 beta which is 105.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Calix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, BK Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. BK Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Calix Inc. shares and 80.4% of BK Technologies Corporation shares. 3.1% are Calix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, BK Technologies Corporation has 13.83% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calix Inc. -0.16% -5.42% -15.14% -41.42% -10.29% -35.59% BK Technologies Corporation -3.94% -9.3% -2.26% -2.99% 8.33% 4%

For the past year Calix Inc. has -35.59% weaker performance while BK Technologies Corporation has 4% stronger performance.

Summary

BK Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Calix Inc.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.