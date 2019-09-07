Reviewing Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.66 N/A -0.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Calithera Biosciences Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Volatility & Risk

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.84 and it happens to be 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is -3.65 which is 465.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Calithera Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Calithera Biosciences Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 270.37% and its consensus price target is $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares and 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 5.74% stronger performance while vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -47.17% weaker performance.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.