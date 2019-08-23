Reviewing Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s results

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 8 5.96 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival Tocagen Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Calithera Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 144.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Tocagen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.2% and 36.1%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Tocagen Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Tocagen Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.