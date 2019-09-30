Reviewing Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s results

Both Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 4 -0.02 46.36M -1.72 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 -0.15 10.01M -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 1,187,743,390.04% -50.5% -44.8% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 93,902,439.02% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spero Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 156.88% and its consensus target price is $28.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares and 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 23.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.