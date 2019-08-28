Reviewing Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

Both Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 82.55 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.2% and 57.4%. About 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 5.74% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.