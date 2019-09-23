Reviewing Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s results

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $12, with potential upside of 435.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares and 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.3% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.