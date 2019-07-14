Reviewing Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

This is a contrast between Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.80 N/A -1.48 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7%

Liquidity

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Merus N.V. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Merus N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Merus N.V. has a consensus target price of $21.8, with potential upside of 41.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 68% and 66.7% respectively. About 1.31% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 30.47% of Merus N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65% Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 41.65% stronger performance while Merus N.V. has -1.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.