Reviewing Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

We are contrasting Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.57 N/A -1.48 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares. About 1.31% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65% Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 41.65% stronger performance while Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -21.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.