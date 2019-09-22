Reviewing Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s results

Since Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Volatility & Risk

Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.84 beta. In other hand, MediciNova Inc. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, MediciNova Inc. which has a 34.8 Current Ratio and a 34.8 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively MediciNova Inc. has an average price target of $22, with potential upside of 183.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares and 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.