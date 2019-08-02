Reviewing Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s results

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.59 N/A -1.72 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 4.12 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Table 2 has Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s 1.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.14 beta which is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.2 and 3 respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

On the other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 21.04% and its consensus price target is $170.82.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.2% and 95.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

On 7 of the 9 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.