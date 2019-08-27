Reviewing Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

This is a contrast between Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 23.36 N/A -4.28 0.00

Demonstrates Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Insmed Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Volatility & Risk

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.84 and it happens to be 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Insmed Incorporated has beta of 2.76 which is 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. Its rival Insmed Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Insmed Incorporated is $43.5, which is potential 166.54% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 61.2% and 94.4% respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Insmed Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Insmed Incorporated

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.