Reviewing Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.89 N/A -1.48 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.80 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2%

Risk and Volatility

Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s 109.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Calithera Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68% and 4.5%. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.31%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.