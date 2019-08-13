Reviewing Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s results

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.48 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Risk & Volatility

Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Cyanotech Corporation’s 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, Cyanotech Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Calithera Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Cyanotech Corporation has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 5.74% stronger performance while Cyanotech Corporation has -16.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.