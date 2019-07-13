Reviewing Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s results

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.80 N/A -1.48 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.92 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Calithera Biosciences Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.18 beta indicates that Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 118.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s 1.57 beta is the reason why it is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares and 61% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares. 1.31% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65% CTI BioPharma Corp. -11.78% -18.44% -7.38% -50.87% -79.41% 14.52%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than CTI BioPharma Corp.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.