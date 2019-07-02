Reviewing Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s results

This is a contrast between Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.15 N/A -1.48 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 37 1249.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Demonstrates Calithera Biosciences Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s consensus target price is $50, while its potential upside is 4.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Calithera Biosciences Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68% and 44.9%. 1.31% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Calithera Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.