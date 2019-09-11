Reviewing Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

This is a contrast between Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Volatility and Risk

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 1.88 beta is the reason why it is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.2% and 82.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.