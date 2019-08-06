Reviewing Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s results

Both Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.15 N/A -1.72 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Calithera Biosciences Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Calithera Biosciences Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 22.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.