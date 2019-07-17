Reviewing Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s results

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.96 N/A -1.48 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 50 3.66 N/A 12.15 4.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Volatility and Risk

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.18 beta. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.68 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $66.33, which is potential 9.98% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.31% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.