Reviewing Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.63 N/A -1.72 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1502.30 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aptorum Group Limited’s potential upside is 10.89% and its average target price is $22.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 61.2% and 0.02% respectively. About 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Aptorum Group Limited

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.