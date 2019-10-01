Reviewing Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s results

Both Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 4 -0.02 46.36M -1.72 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 24 0.00 9.33M -5.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 1,187,743,390.04% -50.5% -44.8% Albireo Pharma Inc. 38,617,549.67% -47% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is 15.5. Albireo Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.2% and 79.2% respectively. About 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.