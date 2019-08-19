Reviewing Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 68.07 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Calithera Biosciences Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares and 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.3% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.