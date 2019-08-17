Reviewing California Resources Corporation (CRC)’s and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources Corporation 20 0.15 N/A 5.24 2.92 Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.21 N/A -6.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of California Resources Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% -27.3% -1.4%

Volatility & Risk

California Resources Corporation has a 4.4 beta, while its volatility is 340.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Rosehill Resources Inc. has beta of 3.39 which is 239.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

California Resources Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

California Resources Corporation has an average price target of $26.33, and a 169.50% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of California Resources Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.6% of Rosehill Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of California Resources Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Rosehill Resources Inc. has 19.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46%

For the past year California Resources Corporation had bearish trend while Rosehill Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

California Resources Corporation beats Rosehill Resources Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.