Reviewing California Resources Corporation (CRC)’s and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s results

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources Corporation 21 0.28 N/A 5.24 3.84 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.70 N/A 0.28 15.04

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of California Resources Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than California Resources Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. California Resources Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of California Resources Corporation. Its rival Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. California Resources Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

California Resources Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

California Resources Corporation has a 49.78% upside potential and an average price target of $27.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is $6.5, which is potential 55.88% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is looking more favorable than California Resources Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.3% of California Resources Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of California Resources Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Resources Corporation -1.13% -26.89% 3.17% -27.2% -43.35% 18.25% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -2.29% -14.77% 20.96% -49.32% -70.69% -0.47%

For the past year California Resources Corporation has 18.25% stronger performance while Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has -0.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors California Resources Corporation beats Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.