Reviewing California Resources Corporation (CRC)’s and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s results

Both California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources Corporation 19 0.16 N/A 5.24 2.92 Devon Energy Corporation 28 0.90 N/A 1.16 23.28

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for California Resources Corporation and Devon Energy Corporation. Devon Energy Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than California Resources Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. California Resources Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides California Resources Corporation and Devon Energy Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6% Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5%

Volatility and Risk

California Resources Corporation’s current beta is 4.4 and it happens to be 340.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Devon Energy Corporation is 126.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.26 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of California Resources Corporation is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Devon Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Devon Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than California Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for California Resources Corporation and Devon Energy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

California Resources Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 161.21% and an $26.33 average price target. On the other hand, Devon Energy Corporation’s potential upside is 54.18% and its average price target is $36. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, California Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Devon Energy Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of California Resources Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.1% of Devon Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are California Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Devon Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15% Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79%

For the past year California Resources Corporation has -10.15% weaker performance while Devon Energy Corporation has 19.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats California Resources Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.