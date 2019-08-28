Reviewing Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW)’s and Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s results

Both Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) and Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) are Farm Products companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calavo Growers Inc. 90 1.36 N/A 1.81 48.86 Adecoagro S.A. 7 0.84 N/A -0.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Calavo Growers Inc. and Adecoagro S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Calavo Growers Inc. and Adecoagro S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calavo Growers Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 8.3% Adecoagro S.A. 0.00% -3.8% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.01 beta indicates that Calavo Growers Inc. is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Adecoagro S.A.’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Calavo Growers Inc. are 1.4 and 0.9. Competitively, Adecoagro S.A. has 1.6 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adecoagro S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calavo Growers Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Calavo Growers Inc. and Adecoagro S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calavo Growers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adecoagro S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Adecoagro S.A.’s consensus target price is $8.5, while its potential upside is 47.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.9% of Calavo Growers Inc. shares and 67.8% of Adecoagro S.A. shares. Insiders held 2.5% of Calavo Growers Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calavo Growers Inc. -0.95% -7.69% -6.87% 10.65% -4.39% 21.22% Adecoagro S.A. -1.6% -4.93% -1.6% -9.88% -20.68% -3.02%

For the past year Calavo Growers Inc. had bullish trend while Adecoagro S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Calavo Growers Inc. beats Adecoagro S.A. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to food distributors, produce wholesalers, supermarkets, convenience stores, and restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select, Taste of Paradise, The First Name in Avocados, Tico, Mfresh, Maui Fresh International, Triggered Avocados, ProRipeVIP, Garden Highway Fresh Cut, Garden Highway, and Garden Highway Chef Essentials trademarks. Calavo Growers, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties. It also engages in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation and processing of sugar and ethanol, as well as cogeneration of electricity from sugarcane bagasse; and identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Further, it is involved in leasing approximately 27,216 hectares of pasture land to cattle farmers in Argentina; and coffee plantation in the Rio de Janeiro farm located in Western Bahia to a third party. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned a total of 246,139 hectares, which comprised 19 farms in Argentina, 11 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay; 3 rice processing facilities in Argentina; 2 dairy facilities with approximately 6,880 milking cows in Argentina; 11 grain and rice conditioning and storage plants in Argentina; and 3 sugar and ethanol mills in Brazil with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 11.2 million tons, as well as had a total of 232 MW of installed cogeneration capacity. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg.