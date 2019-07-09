Reviewing CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)’s and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s results

Both CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp Corp. 13 1.03 N/A 0.71 19.04 Polar Power Inc. 5 1.74 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CalAmp Corp. and Polar Power Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CalAmp Corp. and Polar Power Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 9% 3.2% Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -3.8% -3.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CalAmp Corp. is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Polar Power Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.9 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Polar Power Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CalAmp Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown CalAmp Corp. and Polar Power Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25 Polar Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CalAmp Corp.’s average target price is $17.25, while its potential upside is 57.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82% of CalAmp Corp. shares and 12.1% of Polar Power Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.83% of CalAmp Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 61.72% of Polar Power Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CalAmp Corp. -0.66% 4.99% -8.56% -32.23% -35.38% 3.46% Polar Power Inc. 4.82% -5.23% -11.59% -27.5% -27.98% -9.94%

For the past year CalAmp Corp. had bullish trend while Polar Power Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors CalAmp Corp. beats Polar Power Inc.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.