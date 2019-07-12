Reviewing CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)’s and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp Corp. 13 1.08 N/A 0.71 19.04 Polar Power Inc. 5 1.70 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CalAmp Corp. and Polar Power Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 9% 3.2% Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -3.8% -3.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CalAmp Corp. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Polar Power Inc. is 11.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. Polar Power Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CalAmp Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CalAmp Corp. and Polar Power Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25 Polar Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CalAmp Corp.’s upside potential is 50.13% at a $17.25 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CalAmp Corp. and Polar Power Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82% and 12.1% respectively. 3.83% are CalAmp Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 61.72% of Polar Power Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CalAmp Corp. -0.66% 4.99% -8.56% -32.23% -35.38% 3.46% Polar Power Inc. 4.82% -5.23% -11.59% -27.5% -27.98% -9.94%

For the past year CalAmp Corp. had bullish trend while Polar Power Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors CalAmp Corp. beats Polar Power Inc.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.