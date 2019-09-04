Reviewing CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)’s and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s results

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp Corp. 12 0.90 N/A 0.03 338.18 Nokia Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CalAmp Corp. and Nokia Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CalAmp Corp. and Nokia Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 0.6% 0.2% Nokia Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.97 beta means CalAmp Corp.’s volatility is 97.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Nokia Corporation has beta of 0.3 which is 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CalAmp Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Nokia Corporation which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. CalAmp Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

CalAmp Corp. and Nokia Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25 Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

CalAmp Corp. has a 80.82% upside potential and a consensus price target of $17.25. On the other hand, Nokia Corporation’s potential upside is 64.27% and its consensus price target is $8. Based on the data delivered earlier, CalAmp Corp. is looking more favorable than Nokia Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.7% of CalAmp Corp. shares and 7.7% of Nokia Corporation shares. Insiders owned 2.3% of CalAmp Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22% Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04%

For the past year CalAmp Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Nokia Corporation.

Summary

CalAmp Corp. beats Nokia Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.