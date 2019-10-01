Reviewing CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)’s and Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s results

Both CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) and Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp Corp. 11 1.45 32.78M 0.03 338.18 Allot Ltd. 8 -0.47 24.85M -0.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see CalAmp Corp. and Allot Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CalAmp Corp. and Allot Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp Corp. 311,596,958.17% 0.6% 0.2% Allot Ltd. 324,412,532.64% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown CalAmp Corp. and Allot Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp Corp. 1 0 0 1.00 Allot Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

CalAmp Corp. has a 1.01% upside potential and an average price target of $11.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.7% of CalAmp Corp. shares and 61.25% of Allot Ltd. shares. 2.3% are CalAmp Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.18% of Allot Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22% Allot Ltd. -2.95% 0.28% -1.09% 7.26% 42.52% 19.28%

For the past year CalAmp Corp. has -14.22% weaker performance while Allot Ltd. has 19.28% stronger performance.

Summary

CalAmp Corp. beats Allot Ltd. on 9 of the 12 factors.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Allot Communications Ltd. provides visibility, intelligence, security, and monetization solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect and personalize the digital experience worldwide. The company offers various platforms, including Allot Service Gateway 9500, Allot Service Gateway Tera, Allot Service Gateway, and Allot NetEnforcer for in-line deployment in traditional and virtualized network access infrastructure. It also provides subscriber management platforms, such as Allot TierManager, Allot QuotaManager, Allot ChargeSmart, and Allot Smart Engage Onboarding that drive centralized creation, provisioning, and pricing of subscriber services; and analytics solutions comprising Allot ClearSee Analytics and Allot ClearSee Data Source that analyze traffic data. In addition, the company offers security solutions comprising Allot WebSafe Personal, Allot WebSafe, Allot WebSafe Business, Allot Service Protector, Allot Content Protector, and Allot SpamOut Protector for protecting network service integrity and brand reputation. Further, it offers centralized management solutions, such as NetXplorer Analytics and Reporting, NetXplorer Data Collector, NetAccounting Server, and NetPolicy Provisioner for providing a central access point for network-wide monitoring, reporting, analytics, troubleshooting, accounting, and quality of service policy provisioning. Allot Communications Ltd. markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators to carriers, mobile and cable operators, educational institutions, governments, and enterprises, as well as wireless, wireline, and satellite Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ariadne Ltd. and changed its name to Allot Communications Ltd. in September 1997. Allot Communications Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Hod-Hasharon, Israel.