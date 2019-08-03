Reviewing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.45 shows that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s 148.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $12.25, and a 353.70% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 602.55% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zafgen Inc. seems more appealing than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 81.8% respectively. Comparatively, Zafgen Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.