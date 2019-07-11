Reviewing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 360.53% for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. with consensus price target of $12.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.