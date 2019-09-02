Reviewing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s results

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Volatility and Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.45 beta. In other hand, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.79 which is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 428.02% upside potential and a consensus price target of $12.25. Competitively Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.25, with potential upside of 292.32%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 41.4% respectively. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.