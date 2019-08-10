Reviewing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Novavax Inc. 14 3.40 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Volatility & Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.45 and its 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Novavax Inc. on the other hand, has 2.18 beta which makes it 118.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Novavax Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $12.25, and a 371.15% upside potential. Novavax Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.35 average price target and a -67.47% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Novavax Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 30.7%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.