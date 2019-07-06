Reviewing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

Both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.88 N/A -18.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4%

Volatility & Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.7 beta. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.21 which is 121.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$12.25 is Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 388.05%. Competitively Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $14, with potential upside of 95.26%. The data provided earlier shows that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Melinta Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 57.5% respectively. About 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.28% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.