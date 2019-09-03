Reviewing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s results

Both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 428.02% for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. with average target price of $12.25. Competitively the average target price of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential 54.89% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 85.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.