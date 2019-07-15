Reviewing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s results

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.90 N/A -3.87 0.00

Demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Volatility and Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.7 and its 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, MacroGenics Inc. has beta of 2.85 which is 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Its rival MacroGenics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

$12.25 is Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 365.78%. Meanwhile, MacroGenics Inc.’s consensus target price is $25.25, while its potential upside is 59.11%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than MacroGenics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 78.9% respectively. 3.9% are Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34% MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while MacroGenics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors MacroGenics Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.