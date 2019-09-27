Reviewing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s results

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 IMV Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and IMV Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and IMV Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and IMV Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, IMV Inc.’s potential upside is 285.96% and its average target price is $11.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and IMV Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 19.5%. Competitively, 16.5% are IMV Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than IMV Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors IMV Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.