Reviewing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s results

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.50 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.45 shows that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, ImmunoGen Inc. has beta of 2.28 which is 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $12.25, and a 384.19% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of ImmunoGen Inc. is $5.08, which is potential 84.73% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than ImmunoGen Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.