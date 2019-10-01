Reviewing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|21
|0.00
|43.41M
|-1.38
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|209,608,884.60%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|-4.41%
|19.49%
|-0.35%
|-41.86%
|-44.16%
|-20.79%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
