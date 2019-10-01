Reviewing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 43.41M -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Fortress Biotech Inc. 209,608,884.60% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.