Reviewing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s results

Since Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility & Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.45. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 50.1%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.