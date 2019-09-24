Reviewing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s results

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 58.11 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 13.72%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.