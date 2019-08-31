Reviewing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s results

Both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.46 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.45 beta indicates that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation’s beta is 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $12.25, while its potential upside is 428.02%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has weaker performance than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.