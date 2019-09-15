Reviewing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 3.18 N/A -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.45 shows that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.55 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, CTI BioPharma Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CTI BioPharma Corp.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.