Reviewing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s results

Both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.7 beta indicates that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 70.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.1 which is 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Its rival Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $12.25, and a 365.78% upside potential. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.75 consensus price target and a 532.35% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Caladrius Biosciences Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 75.1%. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.