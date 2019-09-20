Reviewing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s results

Since Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.47 N/A -4.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Volatility and Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 32.93% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.