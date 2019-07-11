Reviewing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s results

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 53.10 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Volatility and Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.7 beta. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 44.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $12.25, while its potential upside is 365.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 55.3%. Insiders held 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.