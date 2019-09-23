Reviewing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s results

This is a contrast between Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
|AzurRx BioPharma Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.87
|0.00
Demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
|AzurRx BioPharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-286.2%
|-158.5%
Liquidity
Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|AzurRx BioPharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s potential upside is 644.76% and its average target price is $7.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 10.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|-4.41%
|19.49%
|-0.35%
|-41.86%
|-44.16%
|-20.79%
|AzurRx BioPharma Inc.
|-2.88%
|-34.84%
|-58.61%
|-50.25%
|-55.7%
|-16.53%
For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has weaker performance than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.