Reviewing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s results

This is a contrast between Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s potential upside is 644.76% and its average target price is $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 10.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has weaker performance than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.