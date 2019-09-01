Reviewing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

Both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.07 N/A 0.10 39.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.45 and its 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation on the other hand, has 2.51 beta which makes it 151.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 428.02% and an $12.25 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.