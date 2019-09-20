Reviewing Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM)’s and Reliv’ International Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV)’s results

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) and Reliv’ International Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV) have been rivals in the Food – Major Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal-Maine Foods Inc. 42 1.57 N/A 1.12 35.57 Reliv’ International Inc. 4 0.22 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cal-Maine Foods Inc. and Reliv’ International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal-Maine Foods Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.6% Reliv’ International Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -5.9%

Risk and Volatility

Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s current beta is 0.37 and it happens to be 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Reliv’ International Inc.’s 82.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.18 beta.

Liquidity

7.6 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. Its rival Reliv’ International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1 respectively. Cal-Maine Foods Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Reliv’ International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. and Reliv’ International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.6% and 8.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 36.24% are Reliv’ International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cal-Maine Foods Inc. 1.32% -4.95% -3.7% -6.22% -11.03% -5.98% Reliv’ International Inc. -4.45% -7.52% -7.27% -11.5% -15.35% -3.68%

For the past year Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Reliv’ International Inc.

Summary

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Reliv’ International Inc.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. It offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-LandÂ’s Best, Land OÂ’ Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels. The company sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Jackson, Mississippi.

RelivÂ’ International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. It offers 20 nutritional supplements, primarily, including Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form. The company markets and sells its products through a network of independent distributors in the United States, Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. RelivÂ’ International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.