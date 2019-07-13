Reviewing Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM)’s and DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s results

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) and DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) have been rivals in the Food – Major Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal-Maine Foods Inc. 42 1.26 N/A 2.75 15.56 DAVIDsTEA Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cal-Maine Foods Inc. and DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal-Maine Foods Inc. 0.00% 15% 12.5% DAVIDsTEA Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -25.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. has a 0.2 beta, while its volatility is 80.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival DAVIDsTEA Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Cal-Maine Foods Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DAVIDsTEA Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.4% of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. shares and 5.8% of DAVIDsTEA Inc. shares. 0.6% are Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.21% are DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cal-Maine Foods Inc. 0.35% 2.32% -2.95% -13.65% -8.82% 1.21% DAVIDsTEA Inc. -7.19% -9.79% -14% -41.89% -62.61% 9.32%

For the past year Cal-Maine Foods Inc. was less bullish than DAVIDsTEA Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cal-Maine Foods Inc. beats DAVIDsTEA Inc.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. It offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-LandÂ’s Best, Land OÂ’ Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels. The company sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Jackson, Mississippi.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 150 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, accessories, and food and beverages in the white, green, oolong, black, puÂ’erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories. As of May 24, 2016, the company owned and operated 198 DAVIDsTEA stores throughout the United States and Canada, as well as through its Website, davidstea.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.